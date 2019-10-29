Concern over delay in flood mitigation works for Finn Valley

It’s been claimed that red tape is causing major delays in flood prevention measures for the Finn Valley area.

Despite an announcement made last year of flood relief funding for Lifford, Castlefin and the Twin Towns, progress is reportedly slow with concern that it could be years before the works are actually completed.

In the interim, residents are finding it impossible to get home insurance and are said to be living in constant fear over when or if their homes will be flooded again.

Local Cllr Martin Harley is requesting an urgent meeting on the matter and says affected communities having to wait years for any real progress is completely unacceptable: