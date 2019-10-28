Play-off: Harps lose out to late goal in first-leg in Drogheda

Finn Harps will go into Friday’s SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final second-leg with a major job on their hands.

A late Chris Lyons goal has given Drogheda United a 1-0 advantage after the first-leg at United Park.

The first half saw Harps beginning well but Drogheda had the better chances with Chris Lyons looking sharp and testing Mark Antony McGinley on a couple of occasions.

Nathan Boyle had the Donegal side’s best chance as he blasted over from close-range, but he had strayed off-side.

Early in the second half Harps boss Ollie Horgan was dismissed after a dispute with referee Rob Hennessy following a direction that Harps player Harry Ascroft had to change his shorts off the field of play.

The second half was even tighter and deep in stoppage time Lyons struck to give the Louth side victory.

Match commentator Diarmaid Doherty and analyst Declan Boyle summed things up after the final whistle.