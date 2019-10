Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says that his team needs to be “a hell of a lot better” if they are to overcome Drogheda United in the second-leg of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final on Friday at Finn Park.

Harps lost the first-leg 1-0 at United Park with Chris Lyons scoring late on.

Horgan was sent-off after an incident in which Harry Ascroft was asked to leave the field to change his torn shorts.

He spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the game.