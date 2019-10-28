Donegal Gardai warn against latest “bank scam”

Gardai in Donegal are urging people to be aware of scam telephone calls claiming to be from the recipient’s bank.

Gardai say they have received several complaints in the area trergarding the callls, which come from a number starting with 00578.

The caller attempts to gain bank account details, on the pretext that the person has overpaid on their Visa account and this is necessary to get the money back to them.

Gardai are stressing people should never give their banking details over the phone, and f they have concerns, they should contact their bank directly.