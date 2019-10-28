Derry City and Strabane councillors back Domestic Abuse campaign

Derry and Strabane District Council has pledged support for a campaign against domestic abuse.

Members of the Council have taken a stance in support of victims of domestic violence, coercive control and parental alienation – calling for a more joined up approach to tackling the growing problems across the City and District.

A notice of motion brought by the Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle, and Alliance Party Councillor Rachel Ferguson, calling on Council to acknowledge and respond to the level of domestic violence, sexual crime and coercive control crimes, was unanimously supported at a Full Council meeting in the Guildhall.

A second motion highlighting the issue of domestic abuse, particularly in the form of parental alienation and its effects on children, brought by Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy, was also widely welcomed by members.

Councillors pledged to work with statutory partners in the areas of Health and Criminal Justice to ensure that the issues are dealt with effectively, and acknowledged the work of local charities in highlighting the problem.

The motions were brought before Council to highlight Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, and members took the opportunity to show their solidarity with victims, and pay tribute to the organisations who currently provide support.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District said she was pleased to see Council placing the issue firmly on the agenda.