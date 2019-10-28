Condemnation as Leitrim TDs car is burnt out in arson attack

Deputy Martin Kenny

There has been political condemnation from all sides after a Sinn Féin TD’s car was burnt out overnight.

Gardaí in Co Leitrim are investigating after Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Martin Kenny’s car was set alight outside his home in Ballinamore at about half past two this morning.

Last week, Deputy Kenny spoke out about death threats he received for speaking out against right-wing anti-immigrant hate speech.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says the fire appears to have been a very deliberate and targeted attack.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan’s calling an “attack on democracy”.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc Mac Sharry, who also represents the constituency, is condemning the attack……….