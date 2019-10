Gardai are appealing for information about an aggravated burglary in the Malin area on Saturday night last, the 26th of October.

Two men in their mid 20s were tied up during the burglary, their parents were away at the time.

The raiders escaped with an undisclosed sum of money.

Following the raid, a Donegal councillor has said it has caused anger in the local community.

Councillor Albert Doherty says that there needs to be a much larger garda presence in local areas……………………