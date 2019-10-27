Wins for Bonagee United, Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers in Ulster Senior League

There were wins for Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenney Rovers in the Ulster Senior League on Sunday, whilst Bonagee United defeated Finn Harps Reserves on Saturday evening.

In a tight affair Cockhill Celtic came out 2-1 victors over Fanad United.

Cockhill took the lead early through a Stephen Duffy goal. On 20 minutes Paul Bradley broke down the left and his cross was turned into his own net by Peter Doherty to draw the game level.

The sides were only level for 10 minutes though as Mark Moran fired home the winner after a goal mouth scramble.

Letterkenny Rovers defeated Derry City Reserves 4-0 with all four goals coming 18 minutes of the game. Rover’s first goal came from a Lee Toland free kick, that was quickly followed by a Matty Larkin goal.

In injury time Rovers added two more goals, the first of which was an own goal before Jack Dwyer bagged his first senior goal for Rovers to seal the win.

On Saturday evening Bonagee United overcame Finn Harps Reserves 2-1 at Dry Arch Park.

Jordan Armstrong opened the scoring for Bonagee with a brilliant solo goal with just four minutes on the clock. Corey McBride drew Harps level right on the stroke of half time after a slip from Gareth Breslin. With just one minute to go Deano Larkin finished Michael Funston’s free kick to give ten men Bonagee all three points.