Finn Harps head to United Park on Monday evening in the first leg of their Promotion/Relegation play off with Drogheda United.

With the second leg to take place in Finn Park on Friday November 1st.

Drogheda overcame Cabinteely on Friday night 5-1 on the night and 6-2 on aggregate to set up the tie with Finn Harps.

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan believes his side have a difficult week ahead…