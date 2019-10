Termon have been defeated in the Ulster Ladies Senior Football final by Donaghmoyne on a scoreline 1-11 to 1-9.

In a cagey affair Donaghmoyne led 1-6 to 0-6 at half time.

Termon rallied in the second half and found themselves 1-9 to 1-8 up with just 12 minutes remaining.

Donaghmoyne then outscored Termon three points to no score to win their 12th Ulster Ladies Senior Football title.

Pauric Hilferty and Davy McLaughlin report from Killyclogher…