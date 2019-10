Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill will have to face off for a third time in the Donegal Senior Football Championship final after the sides finished level after extra time.

It looked like Naomh Conaill were going to get their hands on the Dr Maguire Cup but Shane Ferry pointed in injury time to bring the scores level on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-14.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke to the Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O’Donnell…