Malin Town in shock following raid of local family home

Gardai have launched an investigation after an armed raid on a home of a local family in Malin Town yesterday evening

The four men had what were believed to be crowbars gained entry through an open door.

Two family members, aged 24 and 27, were in the house and the armed and masked gang tied them up.

The young men were not injured but were left terrified after their ordeal.

Gardai have sealed off the house and are waiting on forensic officers to carry out a full investigation.

Local Councillor Martin McDermott says it comes as a shock to local the community: