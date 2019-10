LYIT Donegal recorded two victories over the weekend, the first of which coming in the Hula Hoops cup where they defeated Limerick Sports Eagles.

They defeated Limerick Sports Eagle 97-71.

LYIT Donegal’s second victory of the weekend came when they defeated Limerick Celtics 101-75 in Limerick.

Payton Manning was LYIT’s top scorer with 32 points closely followed by Dom Uhl on 31.