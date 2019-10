Termon Ladies manager Shaun O’Donnell believes today’s game was one they left behind after they were defeated 1-11 to 1-9 by Donaghmoyne.

Termon were slow to start and trailed four points to no score after 10 minutes.

In the second half Termon rallied and led 1-9 and 1-8 with 12 minutes remaining but Donaghmore scored the game’s final three points to run out victors.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to Termon manager Shaun O’Donnell…