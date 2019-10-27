Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill play out another Donegal SFC draw

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill will have to play their Donegal Senior Football Championship final for a third time after the two sides played out a 1-11 to 0-14 draw after extra time.

Charles McGuinness gave Naomh Conaill a dream start when he scored from the penalty spot after just 10 minutes.

It was Gaoth Dobhair though who led at half time 0-6 to 1-2.

In a tight second half Gaoth Dobhair led 0-9 to 1-4 with just 12 minutes to go but Dermot Molloy and Ciaran Thompson kicked a point each to bring the game to extra time.

Just two minutes into extra time Odhran Mac Niallais had a chance to get a goal from the penalty spot but he hit his penalty high and over the bar.

At half time in extra time Gaoth Dobhair led 0-13 to 1-8 but Naomh Conaill battled back and led 1-11 to 0-13 but a Shane Ferry point in added time levelled the game for the sixth and final time.

Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne report from Mac Cumhaill Park…