The Committee of Glenties Playground announced yesterday that due to spiralling costs, they have taken the decision to close the playground, which is the only facility of its type in the town.

The committee are in the process of an application to have Donegal County Council take charge of the running of the playground but the timescale is considered lengthly.

Councillor Michael Colm Mac Giolla Easbuig says Donegal County Council must do what they can to take over the costs of the playground: