Anne-Marie McGlynn has set a new Personal and Donegal Best on her way to a National second place finish at the Dublin Marathon.

The Letterkenny AC woman ran a time of two hours 32 minutes and 54 seconds.

Elsewhere Finn Valley Ladies team picked up the Ulster Novice title in Antrim.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Diarmaid Doherty on Sunday Sport to discuss this weekend’s action…