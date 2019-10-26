Wins for Donegal boxers in National Senior Championships

Welterweight Matthew Mc Cole and Middleweight Oran Shields have reached the last 4 in their respective divisions.

Matthew Mc Cole who hails from Dungloe was boxing under the Illies Club for these championships overcame Keady’s Conor Reneghan on an unanimous decision and now will face Riverstown’s Sean Butler in the semi final.

Oran Shields claimed a 3-2 split decision win over his opponent Rokas Balrukoni and now will face Lucans Daniel O Sullivan in the semi final.

Both semi final’s will take place next Friday night at the National Stadium in Dublin.