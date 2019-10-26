Ulster Ladies Finals – LIVE Commentary

Naomh Muire and Termon play in Ulster Football Finals this Sunday as part of a double header at Killyclogher and Highland Sport will have full match coverage from both games here on highlandradio.com.

Junior Final 1pm

Naomh Muire v Edendork

Senior Final 3pm

Termon v Donaghmoyne

The Highland commentary team is Pauric Hilferty and former Donegal Senior Ladies Manager Davy McLaughlin.

Click on lick below to listen.



Highland’s coverage is in association with Sister Sara’s, Letterkenny – Let Sister Sara’s look after your Christmas Party with excellent food & entertainment in Letterkenny’s Premier Venue.