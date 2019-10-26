Migrants in Donegal urged to seek advice on rights and entitlements

Migrants in Donegal are being urged to seek advice on their rights and entitlements.

The Building Intercultural Communities Project has collaborated with Migrant Rights Centre Ireland and has offered free and confidential advice during information sessions in the county this month with two more planned for the coming months.

Paul Kernan, Co-Chair of Donegal Intercultural Platform says the project is focused on building relations between all communities in Donegal.

He says support is available for anyone moving to the county: