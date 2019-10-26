GoSafe employees begin 72-hour strike today

Speed camera staff have started a 72-hour strike this morning.

Trade union Siptu says at least half of Go Safe’s employees will down tools in a row over working conditions and union recognition.

A spokesperson for GoSafe has confirmed that in addition to the enhanced enforcement presence, up to 70% of safety camera monitoring sessions are operational, ensuring cover is in place for the full weekend.

Moyagh Murdock, the chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, is calling on drivers to stay safe on the roads.