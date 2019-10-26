Gary McDaid previews Donegal Senior Football Championship Final replay

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill will clash on Sunday in the replay of the Donegal Senior Football Championship final after the two sides played out a 0-8 to 0-8 draw last Sunday.

Gaoth Dobhair are hoping to win back to back Dr Maguire Cup’s whilst Naomh Conaill are looking to win their first since 2015.

Three time Donegal Senior Football Championship winner with Glenswilly, Gary McDaid joined Tom Comack to discuss Sunday’s game…

