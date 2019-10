The SSE Airtricity League have confirmed the details for Finn Harps play off against Drogheda United.

This comes after Drogheda United defeated Cabinteely 5-1 and 6-2 on aggregate.

The first leg is due to take place on Monday 28th October at United Park.

Finn Park will host the second leg on Friday 1st November.

Kick off for both fixtures is 7:45pm.

Drogheda’s assistant manager Kevin Doherty spoke to Oisin Langan ahead of Monday nights game…