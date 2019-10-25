Termon Chase Ulster Glory – Evelyn McGinley, Mia & Eimear Alcorn

Termon and Donaghmoyne will go head to head for the Ulster Senior Football Championship title on Sunday in Killyclogher.

The Burn Road side are looking to win the provincial title for the first time since 2014 and for only the third time in the clubs history.

Donegal player Evelyn McGinley moved from St. Michael’s to Termon this year and is looking for a first Ulster club winners medal…

The young players at Termon have been making their mark in this seasons charge which has seen the side win the county title and are now just one game away from Ulster success.

Cousins Mia and Eimear Alcorn are excited about playing in an Ulster final…

Throw In 3pm. Join the Highland team of Pauric Hilferty and former Donegal Manager Davy McLaughlin for LIVE match commentary online this Sunday at highlandradio.com.

Highland’s coverage is in association with Sister Sara’s, Letterkenny – Let Sister Sara’s look after your Christmas Party with excellent food & entertainment in Letterkenny’s Premier Venue”.