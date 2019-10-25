South Donegal Deputy says he is not overly worried about safety after death threat

A South Donegal Deputy claims that he is not overly worried about his safety after receiving a death threat for speaking out against right-wing anti-immigrant hate speech.

Martin Kenny has received what he describes as several “racist” messages in recent days after voicing concerns about what he believes is a ‘far-right’ influence in debates over plans to accommodate asylum seekers in Ballinamore in Leitrim.

The Sinn Fein TD reported to Gardai a message he received this week which referred to him as a “traitor” and claimed that he would be “executed.”

He told Shannonside Northern Sound that he has received several disturbing messages in recent days: