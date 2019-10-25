Petition calling for reinstatement of Rehabilitative Training Allowance presented to Minister

A petition of over 300 signatures by Donegal residents calling for the reinstatement of the Rehabilitative Training Allowance has been presented to the Health Minister’s office today.

The petition was handed over by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle and represents calls from staff, service users and families of the National Learning Network in Letterkenny who Deputy Pringle says have been drastically affected by the removal of the allowance as announced last month by the HSE.

Deputy Pringle claims it is a targeted attack on people with disabilities, particularly those residing in a rural county like Donegal: