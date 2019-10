As the clocks go back this weekend, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group is reminding all road users to take extra care with winter fast approaching.

Drivers are being urged to be mindful during the dark mornings and evenings and to ensure vehicles are fit for winter conditions.

Meanwhile, pedestrians and cyclists are asked to ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ and wear bright, reflective clothing and use lights where appropriate.

Donegal Road Safety Officer is Brian O’Donnell……………..