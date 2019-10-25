MDs should have power to set their own budgets – Mc Dermott

The Inishowen Municipal District has agreed a budget for the coming year, but the figures have not been published.

At a private workshop, members agreed on a range of measures which they believe are necessary for the peninsula, but the proposals are dependent on the resources of the County Council, and have been described as aspirational.

Any spending still has to be ratified in Lifford, with Municipal District Chair Cllr Martin Mc Dermott saying he believes local budgets should be given a higher status…………..