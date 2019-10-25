Mc Conalogue will keep pushing for Moville college improvements

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has committed to keep the pressure on the Department of Education to ensure works at Moville Community College are progressed as quickly as possible.

The Education Minister told Deputy McConalogue that he was concious of the project and the efforts from the local community to help progress it.

In reponse to a Parliamentary Question from Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue, Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed a standalone extension project for the school has been devolved for delivery by Donegal ETB and a new architect has been appointed.

The Minister also said Department officials are currently reviewing a revised Stage 2A submission from the architect which intends to address a number of issues with the initial design and provide for improved new building layouts.

The Department is said to also be reviewing recommendations of a recently received report, following surveys to investigate issues with the school’s main existing building.

Deputy McConalogue has pledged to keep the matter high on his agenda.