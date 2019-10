Drivers are being urged not to take advantage of a strike by speed-camera staff over the Bank Holiday weekend.

At least half of Go Safe’s vans will be affected by three days of industrial action from tomorrow at 9am.

Fianna Fáil’s transport spokesperson Marc MacSharry, is calling for talks between both sides today.

But the Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD says if the strike does go ahead, motorists shouldn’t think they’ll be unpunished if they break the law……………….