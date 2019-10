The first draft of a Conservation Management plan for Grianan of Aileach should be available to Donegal County Council within a week.

Architects appointed by the OPW have confirmed in a letter to the council that they expect the document to be ready by the end of October.

Cllr Jack Murray says he was becoming increasingly frustrated by the delay in getting this document, and it’s now time for the tourism potential of the site to be realised in a sustainable and appropriate manner………..