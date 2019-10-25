Donegal County Council hasn’t drawn down any of 2019’s LIS allocation

The Department of Rural and Community Development has confirmed that Donegal County Council has yet to draw down any of the funding allocated under the Local Improvement Scheme for 2019.

€677,456 was allocated to the council this year.

In 2018, almost €1.8 million in LIS funding was allocated for the county with 92.7% of that drawn down leaving an outstanding balance of €130,629.

Yesterday in the Dail, Minister Michael Ring said that serious questions have arose as its emerged of the money allocated in February of this year, just under 20% of that has been drawn down by local councils nationally.

He said a review of how the scheme is administered must be carried out.