Declan Devine’s Derry City have qualified for qualifying round of the Europa League next season.

Their 4-0 win over Finn Harps ensured that they finished fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Devine, back at City for another spell, brought in a number of people to assist him on and off the field, and he has been full of praise for all involved.

Martin Holmes spoke to him after what was the final game of the season at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.