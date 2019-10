Derry’s Junior Ogedie-Uzokwe grabbed a hat-trick to take his tally of goals in the league to 14 as Derry City concluded their Premier Division campaign with a resounding 4-0 victory over an under-strength Finn Harps side in the north-west derby at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Junior, as he is commonly known, came to Derry on-loan from Colchester United and has been a big hit with the Brandywell faithful.

After the victory Martin Holmes spoke with the match hero.