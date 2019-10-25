Derry City book Europa League spot after comfortable win over understrength Harps

Derry City have booked their place in the Europa League for next season after a 4-0 defeat against Finn Harps in the final league game of the season for both clubs.

Junior grabbed a hat-trick and Grant Gillespie got the other goal as City were too strong for what was essentially a second team line-out by Harps.

With one eye on the play-offs, Harps made wholesale changes.

City now finish fourth in the table after this result at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Harps will now face Drogheda United on Monday in the first leg of the Promotion/Relegation play-off final at United Park at 7.45 pm. They beat Cabinteely 5-1 to progress 6-2 on aggregate.

The return leg is at Finn Park next Friday.

