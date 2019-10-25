Common sense must be applied to planning enforcement – Canning

Inishowen councillors are to hold a special workshop to consider issues pertaining to planning enforcement.

This week’s Municipal District meeting heard there are currently 228 live enforcement notices in Inishowen.

However, Cllr Paul Canning says in his view, at least 50 of those relate to lorry drivers who park their vehicles close to their homes, and find themselves receiving notices because they are not registered commercial premises.

Cllr Canning says this is bureaucracy gone mad, and common sense should be applied………..