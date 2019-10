Bus Eireann has announced an extension to its Route 32 Letterkenny Dublin service.

Two extra buses will be added daily in each direction from this coming Sunday.

They will be limited stop services, designated X32, with a projected journey time of three hours and thirty minutes.

The extra buses will leave Letterkenny at half past midnight, and half past three in the morning, the extra buses will leave Dublin at quarter to four in the afternoon and quarter to ten at night.

