Boil notice lifted from area served by four group schemes in South Donegal

A boil notice which has been in place in parts of South Donegal since January 25th this year has now been lifted.

In a statement today, Donegal County Council says after consultation with the HSE, customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing of teeth.

The removal of the notice applies to all persons served by the water supply scheme formerly known as Ballymagroarty Group Water Scheme, the Rath/Lisminton Group Water Scheme, the Carricknahorna Group Water Scheme and the Lurgan Group Water Scheme

It follows the installation of additional treatment to adequately protect against Cryptosporidium in the supply.

The council and Irish Water are now in the process of the formal taking-in-charge of the water supply.