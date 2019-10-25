All Ireland soccer league proposals continue to progress

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr is part of the working group that have drawn up plans for a new all-island soccer league.

Businessman Kieran Lucid, who is leading the proposed initiative, has spoken of his optimism after clubs attended an information evening on the project in Dundalk last night.

Kieran Lucid called on the clubs to engage in a process, which could lead to a new league comprising teams from both sides of the border.

The Kerryman behind the project believes television rights could boost the income considerably.

The proposals centre on an all-island 14-team Premier Division, with two 10-team regional leagues below it.

If the plan is to succeed, the plan would need backing of the clubs and the two national federations, as well as European governing body UEFA.