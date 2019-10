There were 33 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, eight of them on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The figure is up two on yesterday, with the hospital again one of the most overcrowded in the country today.

University Hospital Limerick was again the most overcrowded, with 54 people waiting there.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 431 admitted patients without beds at hospitals across the country this morning.