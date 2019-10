One of the most successful musicals of all time – “The Phantom of the Opera”

Join Highland Radio’s luxury trip to see this electrifying show at Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin on Thursday 18th June 2020.

The trip includes top tickets for the show, Hotel accommodation at 4* City North Hotel, Dublin plus you can spend the following day in Dublin’s City Centre.

Price per person €220.00, a deposit €100.00 will secure your place.

Single Supplement applies.