Termon Ladies will be hoping to lift the Ulster Club senior title on Sunday in Killyclogher when they take on Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne.

Their opponents are the reigning champions and the sides have met each other on many occasions down through the years.

Coach Nathan McElwaine knows that Donaghmoyne will be formidable opposition but he has full confidence in his side.

