Termon Chasing Ulster Glory – Nathan McElwaine & Emer Gallagher



Old foes will go to war this weekend in the Tyrone village of Killyclogher as Donegal Champions Termon play defending Ulster Champions Donaghmoyne for the senior title.

For seven years in a row from 2010, they battled for provincial glory, Termon won two of those deciders while the Monaghan side won five, including their last meeting in 2015.

Termon coach Nathan McElwaine told Tom Comack that the team deserves to be back in an Ulster final once again…

Emer Gallagher has won an All Ireland title and Ulster crowns with the Burn Road side, the captain would love to add another to her collection…

Throw In 3pm. Join the Highland team of Pauric Hilferty and former Donegal Manager Davy McLaughlin for LIVE match commentary online this Sunday at highlandradio.com.

