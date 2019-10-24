Six Donegal patients wait over an hour for ambulance this year

It has taken an ambulance more than an hour to arrive at a life-threatening emergency in Donegal six times this year.

The longest wait in the county was almost 1 hour and 35 minutes, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act,

There were 123 response times of over 60 minutes right across the country with the two longest waits nationally in Mayo – one of which was 3 hours and 50 minutes.

These times are well outside the targeted response time of less than 19 minutes.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association is calling for the HSE to carry out a review: