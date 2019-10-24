Mica Redress Scheme will not be reverted to cabinet – Minister

The Housing Minister has confirmed that the Mica Redress Scheme does not have to go back to cabinet for consideration and is in the final stages.

It follows an update earlier this week which indicated that the scheme was with the Attorney General for final review and sign off.

In the Dail last night, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue requested further clarification on the current state of play.

Responding, Minister Eoghan Murphy says while some regulations need to be finalised, he anticipates that the implementation of the scheme will begin shortly: