Cllr claims attempts to secure work on road are being ignored

An Inishowen councillor has questioned why he is in the chamber, because he said his attempts to secure work on a dangerous road are being ignored.

Cllr Bernard McGuinness says there is dangerous subsidence on the road between Culdaff and Malin, and despite numerous promises to do so, the council still hasn’t filled in the holes.

Roads Director John Mc Laughlin said contractors have agreed to do the work, but it will require an extra €150,000, which the council must try to source.

Cllr Mc Guinness believes the seriousness of the issue is being played down by officials, and asks why the council’s own staff wasn’t’ asked to do a temporary repair: