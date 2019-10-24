Horgan focused on play-offs ahead of Derry clash

The final North West derby of the League of Ireland season takes place on Friday night with Derry City hosting Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

City just need a point to clinch a European spot and a fourth place finish.

Harps however, are already guaranteed a play-off spot so the result tomorrow night is of much less importance.

Harps will either face Drogheda United or Cabinteely in the playoffs, depending on the result of their First Division playoff final second leg, also on Friday night.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s game, Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty that his main focus has to be on Monday night’s play-off opener…