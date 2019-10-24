Highland Radio comes out top in latest listenership survey

Highland Radio continues to have the highest market share (and yesterday listenership) of any local radio station in the country, according to the latest Joint National Listenership Research figures which have just been released.

The station has seen an increase equivalent to 2,000 extra listeners each day.

The figures have also revealed that (84%) 90,000 people on average listen to Highland Radio every week.

The station also now boasts a market share of 65.5% daily.

Our listeners remain the most loyal in the country and survey after survey choose Highland and that’s what drives us as a very close team to provide a service the listeners want.

And while the figures cover Donegal, we have to give a mention to the many thousands in Derry and Tyrone and all those listening online on our website or APP for their continuing loyalty.

Also, a big thank you to all our advertisers and many staff for making it all possible