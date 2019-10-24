Greencastle residents to have improved water supply from today

People in Greencastle should notice major improvements in the quality of their drinking water from today, as the new east Inishowen Supply Scheme finally comes on line.

Water will now be supplied to the region from the Fullerton Pollan Dam, ending a long campaign to bring better water to Greencastle and its environs. The programme was halted when the original contractors went into liquidation, and that stalled the plan for a long time.

Cllr Martin Farren is glad the situation has finally been resolved: