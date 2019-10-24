GAA Programme – Ulster Ladies Junior & Senior Final

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

Termon club chairman Harry McGlynn, Termon team coach Nathan McElwaine, Naomh Muire chairman Tom Marry and long-serving official Donald Sharkey are Tom Comack’s special guests on this week’s GAA Programme.

Harry, Nathan, Tom and Donald join Tom as their respective clubs prepare for this weekend’s Ulster Ladies Senior and Junior Club championship finals.

Donegal senior champions Termon are bidding for a third Ulster crown when they face Monaghan side Donaghmoyne.

Meanwhile Naomh Muire, first time Donegal junior champions go head to head with Edendork from Tyrone in the Ulster Junior final.